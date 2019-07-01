Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy L. Schneider. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SUN CITY WEST - Dorothy passed away on June 22, 2019; three days before her 71st wedding anniversary. Dorothy was born in Milwaukee, WI in 1926.

After graduating from South Division High School, she took a course of study as "Cadet Nurse" during World War II, becoming a Registered Nurse. She worked as a Registered Nurse for 40 years, and retired after working her last 3 years at Boswell Hospital in Sun City, ironically passing away at the same hospital where she finished her career. Dorothy also worked as a Teacher's Aid at Ambruster Elementary School in Greendale, WI. She said that this was her best job, because she was able to work with children.

Dorothy and her husband, Bob, moved to Sun City West in 1987. Dorothy said, "Sun City West was like heaven because there was no more scraping ice off windshields and shoveling snow." She had a good sense of humor.

Dorothy was active in many activities in Sun City West, including sewing club, weaving club, tennis and Rhythm Tappers. Dorothy participated in tap dancing for 9 years, often performing at the Sun Dome.

Dorothy loved the Lord Jesus Christ, knew Him as Savior, and loved being active in Lord of Life Church. She asked to be remembered as a loving, giving, helpful Christian.

Dorothy is survived by her forever loving husband, Bob; children: David, Linda (Roger); grandchildren: Matthew (Michelle) and Joshua; Niece Karen (Tom); and nephews, Russell, Kenneth and Keith (Susan). She loved them all very much.

Memorial Service will be July 3rd at 11:00 A.M. at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in the Chapel, 13724 W. Meeker, Sun City West, AZ. A reception will be held afterward in Dorothy's honor.

Memorial gifts may be given to Lord of Life Lutheran Church Memorial Fund in memory of Dorothy Schneider. Please join Dorothy's family in sharing memories, pictures or videos on her tribute wall at





