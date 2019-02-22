Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Marie "Dottie" Dutton. View Sign

Sun City - Dorothy Marie "Dottie" Dutton passed away peacefully in Sun City on February 15, 2019 with daughter, Nancy; and son, Ronnie at her side.

Dottie lived a beautiful and full life of 96 years that was filled by the love of her life, Jimmy; raising three children, Nancy, Ronnie and Mike; enjoying grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Dottie was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy and son, Mike. She is survived by daughter, Nancy Dutton of Peoria, AZ; son, Ronnie (Dawn) Dutton of Overland Park, KS; daughter-in-law, Linda Dutton of Olathe, KS; 8 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Dottie and Jimmy moved to Sun City in 1985 from Hutchinson, KS where Dottie was born June 11, 1922. She and Jimmy married on April 19, 1946 after Jimmy returned home from World War II as a naval pilot in the Pacific.

Dottie was the first basketball homecoming queen of Hutchinson Junior College. She and Jimmy were long time members of Prairie Dunes Country Club and enjoyed many years of golfing together both at the Dunes and in Sun City. They loved their condominium on the 8th fairway of Lakes West, where Dottie resided until her passing.

Dottie hit a hole in one at the young age of 73 and won the Ladies Sun City Octogenarian Tournament at ages 88 and 89.

Our family fondly remembers the many special friendships in Sun City that Dottie enjoyed, especially during the years after Jimmy passed. To her last day, Dottie was loving, kind and caring, always interested in others. She had a wit, charm and humor about her.

At the age of 94, Dottie made a list of "things I love". Here are a few: Jimmy, family, friends, golf, music, dancing, hummingbirds, moon over the palm trees, KU basketball, dogs, flowers, hamburgers, steak, grilled cheese sandwiches, cinnamon bears, licorice, coffee, Hubert Laws' Amazing Grace, watching movies, Richard Gere, Michael Buble, shoes, her golf cart and "scent of Royal Copenhagen", Jimmy's favorite cologne.

There will be a memorial service in honor of Dottie's life in Hutchinson, KS on April 19th, Dottie and Jimmy's wedding anniversary. Memorials in Dottie's name may be made to Boys & Girls Club of Hutchinson, 600 W. 2nd Ave., Hutchinson, KS 67501. Condolences and words of comfort may be shared at





Sun City - Dorothy Marie "Dottie" Dutton passed away peacefully in Sun City on February 15, 2019 with daughter, Nancy; and son, Ronnie at her side.Dottie lived a beautiful and full life of 96 years that was filled by the love of her life, Jimmy; raising three children, Nancy, Ronnie and Mike; enjoying grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Dottie was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy and son, Mike. She is survived by daughter, Nancy Dutton of Peoria, AZ; son, Ronnie (Dawn) Dutton of Overland Park, KS; daughter-in-law, Linda Dutton of Olathe, KS; 8 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.Dottie and Jimmy moved to Sun City in 1985 from Hutchinson, KS where Dottie was born June 11, 1922. She and Jimmy married on April 19, 1946 after Jimmy returned home from World War II as a naval pilot in the Pacific.Dottie was the first basketball homecoming queen of Hutchinson Junior College. She and Jimmy were long time members of Prairie Dunes Country Club and enjoyed many years of golfing together both at the Dunes and in Sun City. They loved their condominium on the 8th fairway of Lakes West, where Dottie resided until her passing.Dottie hit a hole in one at the young age of 73 and won the Ladies Sun City Octogenarian Tournament at ages 88 and 89.Our family fondly remembers the many special friendships in Sun City that Dottie enjoyed, especially during the years after Jimmy passed. To her last day, Dottie was loving, kind and caring, always interested in others. She had a wit, charm and humor about her.At the age of 94, Dottie made a list of "things I love". Here are a few: Jimmy, family, friends, golf, music, dancing, hummingbirds, moon over the palm trees, KU basketball, dogs, flowers, hamburgers, steak, grilled cheese sandwiches, cinnamon bears, licorice, coffee, Hubert Laws' Amazing Grace, watching movies, Richard Gere, Michael Buble, shoes, her golf cart and "scent of Royal Copenhagen", Jimmy's favorite cologne.There will be a memorial service in honor of Dottie's life in Hutchinson, KS on April 19th, Dottie and Jimmy's wedding anniversary. Memorials in Dottie's name may be made to Boys & Girls Club of Hutchinson, 600 W. 2nd Ave., Hutchinson, KS 67501. Condolences and words of comfort may be shared at www.menkefuneralhome.com Funeral Home Menke Funeral Home

12420 N 103rd Ave.

Sun City , AZ 85351

(623) 979-6451 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in NewsZapAZ on Feb. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for NewsZapAZ Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close