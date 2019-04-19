Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Norah (Inness) Cooper. View Sign

Dorothy, 96, (formerly of Dixon, IL) died Friday, April 12th in Surprise, AZ.

Dorothy was born October 18, 1922 in West Jordan, Utah, the daughter of Charles Stanley Inness and Norah Alice (Mawson) Inness.

She graduated from Waukegan, (IL) High School in 1941. In 1942 she married her husband, George H. of 75 years.

In Dixon Dorothy served as a legal secretary for Robert Warner, Edward Jones, and the Lee County States Attorney and as Executive Secretary for the Sinnissippi Mental Health Center until her retirement. She was also a long time PEO member. In 1993 she and her husband moved to the Sun City West, AZ area.

Preceding her in death was her husband in 2017; sisters, Marjorie Biddlecom (Waukegan, IL) and Alice Hett (Palm Bay, FL); and brother, Stanley Inness (CA).

She is survived by her son, Craig and his wife Linda (Glendale, AZ); daughter, Carol (Sun City West, AZ); four grandchildren, Christopher Cooper (Round Rock, TX), Nathan Cooper and Patrick Cooper (Glendale, AZ), and Emily Camire (Gilbert, AZ); and five great-grandchildren.





