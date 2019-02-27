Douglas Frederic (Fred) Schultz, 76, of Sun City, AZ passed away at his home on Tuesday, December 11, 2018.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas Frederic (Fred) Schultz.
He was born and raised in Kankakee, IL to Doug and Verna Schultz, who are deceased.
He married Carol Lynn Rodgers on September 25, 1960 in Kankakee, IL. Fred served on the USS Theodore Roosevelt submarine, stationed in Groton, CT.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Carol; their three children and spouses: Jeff and Yolanda, Paula and John, Jennifer and Brian; and two grandsons, Paul and Michael.
Burial was held at Sunland Mortuary in Sun City, AZ.
Sunland Memorial Park, Mortuary & Cremation Center
North Del Webb Blvd
Sun City, AZ 85351
(623) 933-0161
Published in NewsZapAZ on Feb. 27, 2019