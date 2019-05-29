Edward Allen Baker

Edward Allen Baker, passed away peacefully in his home in Sun City on Monday, May 20, 2019. He was surrounded by his loved ones at the time of his passing.
He was born in Whitefish, MT in June of 1935 and at the age of 17 joined the Marines serving in both the Korean and Vietnam wars.
No services or visitation as per his wishes as Ed was a man of humility.
He is survived by his wife, Grace Casam-Baker; his daughters, Sylvia and Cecilia; his son-in-law, Danny; and his grandsons: Eric, Aaron, Dylan and Brandon.
Published in NewsZapAZ on May 29, 2019
