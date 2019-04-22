Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Edward was born July 21, 1938 in East Chicago, IN and passed away on April 13, 2019 in Sun City, AZ.He is predeceased by parents, Edward Byrne and Mary Josephine O'Malley. Ed is survived by his wife, Mary Kay O'Malley, of Sun City, AZ; children, Mary O'Malley (Jay Caldwell), and Paul O'Malley (Kylee); grandchildren: Justin, Jamie, Paul, Charlotte, Landon, and Patrick; along with his brother, David O'Malley (Rose); and two sisters, Rita Kauffman (Richard), and Kathleen Molnar (Tom).Ed grew up in Gary, IN, graduated from Bishop Noll HS in 1956, then served in the U.S. Coast Guard before completing his B.A. at California State University-Fullerton, and earning his M.Ed. from Purdue University -Calumet.Ed married Mary Kay O'Malley in 1970, and they raised their family in Hobart, IN until retiring to Arizona in 2001.He was a Social Studies teacher for 35 years at Beckman Jr. HS in Gary Community Schools and a member of the Knights of Columbus, Merrillville Council.Ed loved cheering on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team with his Uncle Cy, bowling, golfing, watching Chicago White Sox baseball, and organizing O'Malley family reunions every July in Northwest Indiana. In his retirement, Ed continued to bowl and golf, as well as volunteer at Sun City Meals on Wheels.A memorial service will take place on April 25th at 10:00 A.M at St. Clement of Rome Catholic Church, 15800 N. Del Webb Blvd., Sun City, with interment at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona.Special thanks to the neuro ICU staff at Banner University Medical Center, the wonderful caregivers at West Valley Helping Hands, and caring nurses from Hospice of the Valley.Please consider a donation in Ed's name to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower St., Phoenix, AZ 85014 ( www.hov.org ).Condolences may be shared at www.menkefunerahome.com Funeral Home Menke Funeral Home

