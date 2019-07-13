Eeleen Jessie Nelson, 8-12-1925 to 7-3-2019.
Eeleen, 93, was born in Seattle, WA to William and Anne Cameron. As an adult she and Dick Willard had the Palm Desert California Flower Shop. She also lived in Montrose, CO. She then lived in Casa Grande, then Mesa, AZ and her remaining Senior years in Sun City, AZ where she met her late husband Robert J. Nelson.
Her passion was golfing 3 to 5 times a week. She also loved water aerobics.
Survivors are her only son, William Michael Cameron and his wife Cheri. She also had 2 adopted nieces, Colleen and Nancy and 1 adopted nephew, Robbie.
She will be laid to Rest Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona on Cave Creek Rd. with her late Husband, Robert Nelson. Condolences may be shared at www.menkefuneralhome.com
Published in NewsZapAZ on July 13, 2019