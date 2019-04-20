Elaine (née Murphy) Duffy, of Stillwater, MN, born on March 26, 1919 in Spokane, WA, passed away peacefully at age 100 on April 10, 2019 in Sun City, AZ. She lived in Salt Lake City, UT until her family moved to Minneapolis, MN in 1929 where she graduated from Central High School and the University of Minnesota.
She is survived by her daughters and son-in-laws, Carol Brand Aageson (Tom) and Elizabeth Brand Arellano (Enrique); and granddaughters and grandson-in-law, Britt Bravo (Adriano) and Andrea Arellano.
A funeral Mass will be held Friday, April 26th at 11:00 A.M. at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church, 9728 W. Palmeras Dr., Sun City, AZ 85373.
A Mass of Christian burial officiated by Father Patrick Kennedy and Father Greg Welch will be held at St. Michael's Catholic Church, 611 3rd St. S, Stillwater, MN 55082 on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. for visitation in the church atrium and 11:00 A.M. Mass followed by a reception in the church hall.
Published in NewsZapAZ on Apr. 20, 2019