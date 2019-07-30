Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eldon Foster Haigler. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

11/1/1927 to 7/11/2019

On Thursday, July 11, 2019, Eldon Foster Haigler of Sun City West, AZ, passed away peacefully at home. Born November 1, 1927 in Los Angeles, CA to Carl Foster and May Lourine Haigler.

Preceded in death were older sisters, Bethany May, Colleen Louse; and ex-wife, Evelyn.

Eldon joined the Marines at age 17 and was stationed in Tiensin China and was awarded the rank of Sergeant First Marine Division, Fleet Marine Force. He was a proud soldier.

Eldon (Bud) Haigler settled in San Francisco and went to work for PG&E, first as a lineman and then as a trouble man, where he proudly spent the next 40 years, until retiring in 1988.

Stepfather and grandfather to many, Eldon was passionate about avionics, had his pilot's license and racked hundreds of hours in the cockpit. He was happiest on the road with bikes in the back with his favorite girl Evelyn, where they traveled mostly to air shows and visiting family.

Eldon also leaves behind his very special girlfriend Wynona, who he enjoyed dinners out, dinners in, Lawrence Welk and quiet times together.

Eldon's gravesite celebration of life will be on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Pomona Valley Memorial Park, 502 E. Franklin Ave., Pomona, CA 91769. (909) 622-2029





