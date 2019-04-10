Elmer A. Roehler, Jr., 80, of Sun City passed away April 6, 2019. Elmer was born in Windsor, Ontario, Canada and served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elmer A. Roehler.
He worked as a Lab Technician for the Revlon Company and moved to Arizona in 1979, where he was a volunteer Police Officer for the Glendale Police Department. He was a member of the St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church and a life member of the Knights of Columbus. Woodworking was his passion, he loved to travel and his Diamondbacks.
Elmer is survived by his wife, Marlene of 42 years; children: Michael Nantais (Gail), Alice Powell (Tom), Veronica King, Raymond Roehler (Susan), Dennis Roehler (Andrea), Tim Nantais (Kari) and Tom Nantais; brothers: Michael, Donald, Daniel, Frank and Mark Roehler; sisters,
Barbara Kiss and Rosemary Kennette; 12 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by 2 children.
Visitation will be 5-7:00 P.M., with a Rosary service at 6:00 P.M., Friday, April 12, 2019 at Menke Funeral & Cremation Center, 12420 N. 103rd Ave., Sun City, AZ. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your . Condolences may be shared at www.menkefuneralhome.com.
Menke Funeral Home
12420 N 103rd Ave.
Sun City, AZ 85351
(623) 979-6451
Published in NewsZapAZ on Apr. 10, 2019