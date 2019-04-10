Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elmer A. Roehler. View Sign

Elmer A. Roehler, Jr., 80, of Sun City passed away April 6, 2019. Elmer was born in Windsor, Ontario, Canada and served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.

He worked as a Lab Technician for the Revlon Company and moved to Arizona in 1979, where he was a volunteer Police Officer for the Glendale Police Department. He was a member of the St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church and a life member of the Knights of Columbus. Woodworking was his passion, he loved to travel and his Diamondbacks.

Elmer is survived by his wife, Marlene of 42 years; children: Michael Nantais (Gail), Alice Powell (Tom), Veronica King, Raymond Roehler (Susan), Dennis Roehler (Andrea), Tim Nantais (Kari) and Tom Nantais; brothers: Michael, Donald, Daniel, Frank and Mark Roehler; sisters,

Barbara Kiss and Rosemary Kennette; 12 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by 2 children.

Visitation will be 5-7:00 P.M., with a Rosary service at 6:00 P.M., Friday, April 12, 2019 at Menke Funeral & Cremation Center, 12420 N. 103rd Ave., Sun City, AZ. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your . Condolences may be shared at





