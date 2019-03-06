Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Eugene Alois Peters, October 15, 1934 - December 20, 2018.

Survived by wife, Dori; children: Colleen (Stephen Willman), Gerry (Christine Spencer), Mike, Cathy (John Keenan), John (Dana Plunkett), Maureen (Mark Linnemann), Teri; 14 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren.

Gene was an athlete, competing in 13 marathons 2 ultramarathons, numerous duathlons, finishing first in the NYC duathlon. In 1988 Gene and Dori spent 7 weeks bicycling from Seattle to Atlantic City. After a bike accident ended his running, he began rowing. On his 70th birthday, Gene completed his 20 millionth meter rowing, completing 44,273,875 lifetime meters.

After retirement, Gene and Dori bought an RV, visited 49 states and 13 Canadian Provinces. Gene volunteered for Habitat for Humanity on more than 20 builds and recorded books for the blind. Dori and Gene settled in Arizona.

Gene's life theme came from the prayer of St. Francis, which begins "Lord, make me an instrument of your peace...". He liked to smile, laugh, pull tricks, and to lighten life for people.

Memorial Service will be held March 17, 2019 from 1:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. at: Bell Bowling Center, 10050 W. Hutton Dr., Sun City, AZ 85351. In lieu of flowers, please donate to EuroMed Charitable Foundation or Habitat for Humanity.



