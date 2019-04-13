Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Faye Latham. View Sign

Faye Latham, 88, of Sun City, AZ, formerly of Des Moines, IA, went to be with the Lord, Wednesday, March 13, 2019, because of heart disease. She was born Faye Irene Crabtree on August 24, 1930 in Madrid, IA, Graduated from Madrid High School in 1948 and married Dale Latham September 4, 1948. Dale went to be with the Lord May 8, 2016.

She is survived by her son, Larry (Vicky) Latham; grandson, Cory Latham; granddaughter, Cary (Ben) Nelson all of Des Moines, Iowa.

She worked in many administrative positions during her working career. She loved the Lord and taught many Bible classes over the years.

A Memorial service will be at 11:00 A.M. Monday April 22, 2019 at Emmanuel Baptist Church 12225 N. 103rd Ave., Sun City, AZ.





Faye Latham, 88, of Sun City, AZ, formerly of Des Moines, IA, went to be with the Lord, Wednesday, March 13, 2019, because of heart disease. She was born Faye Irene Crabtree on August 24, 1930 in Madrid, IA, Graduated from Madrid High School in 1948 and married Dale Latham September 4, 1948. Dale went to be with the Lord May 8, 2016.She is survived by her son, Larry (Vicky) Latham; grandson, Cory Latham; granddaughter, Cary (Ben) Nelson all of Des Moines, Iowa.She worked in many administrative positions during her working career. She loved the Lord and taught many Bible classes over the years.A Memorial service will be at 11:00 A.M. Monday April 22, 2019 at Emmanuel Baptist Church 12225 N. 103rd Ave., Sun City, AZ. Published in NewsZapAZ on Apr. 13, 2019

