Florence A. Lenz, 97, of Peoria, AZ, passed away May 28, 2019. Born in North Mankato, MN she moved to Arizona in 1976 and was a member of St. Clement of Rome Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Lenz on May 11, 2012. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 A.M., Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at St. Joachim & St. Anne Catholic Church, 11625 N. 111th Ave., Sun City, AZ. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Avondale, Arizona.
