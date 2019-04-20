Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Franklin R. Jung. View Sign

Dr. Jung, 92, was welcomed into Heaven, his loving wife, Carol, by his side in Sun City West, AZ April 11, 2019.

Dr. Jung was born April 3, 1927 in Wadena, MN to Dr. W. R. Jung and Bertha (Fabian) Jung. He was the youngest of six children.

He attended St. Anns grade school and Wadena High School. While still in high school, he enlisted in the Navy, was trained for and served as a corpsman at Great Lakes Naval Military Base. After his Navy service, he attended St. Cloud State College for his pre-dental studies, and then attended the

He married Caroline (Carol) Schmitt on June 28, 1952. They then moved to Crookston, MN where he began his dental practice. He eventually had an office in Thief River Falls as well. Frank was active in the Crookston community, serving at different times as president of Crookston Jaycees, P.T.A., Toastmasters, and Lions. He served as The Blood Bank President for 25 years, was a Cursillo Leader and served as Polk County Cancer Chairman for several years. While serving as Vice President of the Minnesota Dental Association, Dr. Jung and his wife hosted a 21-day People to People Tour to 7 countries in Europe and Russia, a high light of his career.

Frank enjoyed singing and served in choir wherever he lived. While living in Crookston, he was a member of a sextet for 20 years. His hobbies were hunting, fishing and golf. The family moved to Thief River Falls for the last 8 years of his practice then retiring to their Maple Lake home in Mentor, MN, spending the winter months in Sun City West, AZ.

Dr. Jung was preceded in death by his parents, son David Harper, sisters Marion (William) Campbell, Dee (Jim) Hammarsten, Patricia (Russell) Gilmer, his brothers Harper (Irene) and Bill (Monie).

He is survived by his wife of 66 years and 6 children; Philip (Julie), Tom (Trudy), Katherine (John) Herkenhoff, daughter in-law Beverly Jung, Robert (Laurie), Mark (Jenae) and Steve (Debbie), 25 grand-children and 11 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, in Sun City West, with a Rosary and visitation at 9:00 A.M. and Mass at 10:00 A.M. A Celebration of his life is planned at Mentor, MN at St. Laurence Church, date yet to be determined. Interment will be at Fort Snelling Cemetery in Minneapolis on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Memorials may be made to The Smile Train.





Dr. Jung, 92, was welcomed into Heaven, his loving wife, Carol, by his side in Sun City West, AZ April 11, 2019.Dr. Jung was born April 3, 1927 in Wadena, MN to Dr. W. R. Jung and Bertha (Fabian) Jung. He was the youngest of six children.He attended St. Anns grade school and Wadena High School. While still in high school, he enlisted in the Navy, was trained for and served as a corpsman at Great Lakes Naval Military Base. After his Navy service, he attended St. Cloud State College for his pre-dental studies, and then attended the University of Minnesota Dental School, Graduating in 1952. After practicing general dental for 10 years, he returned to the U of M for his orthodontics training and became board certified.He married Caroline (Carol) Schmitt on June 28, 1952. They then moved to Crookston, MN where he began his dental practice. He eventually had an office in Thief River Falls as well. Frank was active in the Crookston community, serving at different times as president of Crookston Jaycees, P.T.A., Toastmasters, and Lions. He served as The Blood Bank President for 25 years, was a Cursillo Leader and served as Polk County Cancer Chairman for several years. While serving as Vice President of the Minnesota Dental Association, Dr. Jung and his wife hosted a 21-day People to People Tour to 7 countries in Europe and Russia, a high light of his career.Frank enjoyed singing and served in choir wherever he lived. While living in Crookston, he was a member of a sextet for 20 years. His hobbies were hunting, fishing and golf. The family moved to Thief River Falls for the last 8 years of his practice then retiring to their Maple Lake home in Mentor, MN, spending the winter months in Sun City West, AZ.Dr. Jung was preceded in death by his parents, son David Harper, sisters Marion (William) Campbell, Dee (Jim) Hammarsten, Patricia (Russell) Gilmer, his brothers Harper (Irene) and Bill (Monie).He is survived by his wife of 66 years and 6 children; Philip (Julie), Tom (Trudy), Katherine (John) Herkenhoff, daughter in-law Beverly Jung, Robert (Laurie), Mark (Jenae) and Steve (Debbie), 25 grand-children and 11 great-grandchildren.Funeral services will be Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, in Sun City West, with a Rosary and visitation at 9:00 A.M. and Mass at 10:00 A.M. A Celebration of his life is planned at Mentor, MN at St. Laurence Church, date yet to be determined. Interment will be at Fort Snelling Cemetery in Minneapolis on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Memorials may be made to The Smile Train. Religious Service Information Our Lady Of Lourdes

19002 N 128th Ave

Sun City West, AZ 85375

(623) 546-2767 Send Flowers Published in NewsZapAZ on Apr. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II University of Minnesota Return to today's Obituaries for NewsZapAZ Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close