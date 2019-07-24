George Dean Strode

Obituary
George, 91, of Sun City, AZ, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
Beloved husband of Virginia; loving father of Denise (Roy) Lorenz, Robin (Joe) Tonkin; and the late George David (Sharman) Strode; cherished grandfather of nine and great-grandfather of seventeen.
George worked at Caterpillar in Joliet, IL before retiring in Sun City to golf which he did 2 or 3 times weekly until just a few years ago.
In lieu of flowers memorials to Suncrest Hospice in Phoenix would be appreciated.
Memorial Service will be on Saturday, August 3 at 10:00 A.M. at Messiah Lutheran Church, 40 Houbolt Rd., Joliet, IL 60431.
Published in NewsZapAZ on July 24, 2019
