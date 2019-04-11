Obituary Guest Book View Sign

"Our memories of love will be of you"

George Patrick LeBlanc, 92, of Sun City, AZ and Kinnelon, NJ entered into eternal life, after a brief illness, on March 26, 2019. George was born in Detroit, MI, the 4th of nine children. He spent his childhood years in Detroit and Grosse Ile, MI.

As a newly-discharged Navy veteran (WWII) he attended and graduated from Georgetown University with a degree in Foreign Service.

In 1950 he joined the Society of St. Paul the Apostle and was ordained a Catholic priest in 1957. He joined the IBM Corporation in 1968 and married Valerie Foster in 1970.

George's volunteer ministries included: teaching Spanish, tutoring, hospice volunteer, ESL tutor, the Sun City Prides, numerous church ministries, performing weddings, and crisis hotline volunteer. He was known for his gentleness, loving heart, great sense of humor, warm embracing hugs, generosity, sports ability, carrot cake, and joy in living.

He is survived by his spouse, Valerie; sisters , Nancy (O'Brien) and June (Webb); 19 nieces and nephews; and 3 godchildren.

A memorial service is from 3-5:00 P.M. on Monday, April 15, 2019 at the Best Funeral Home, 9380 W. Peoria Ave; Peoria, AZ. A Mass of the Resurrection will take place at 11 :00 A.M. on April 16, 2019 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 6180 W. Utopia Road, Glendale, AZ. Services will be held in New Jersey at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in George's name may be given to any of the following: Amnesty International; Peaceworks, Promoting Peace Through Understanding; Southern Poverty Law Center; The Society of St. Vincent de Paul; and Quixote Center.





"Our memories of love will be of you"George Patrick LeBlanc, 92, of Sun City, AZ and Kinnelon, NJ entered into eternal life, after a brief illness, on March 26, 2019. George was born in Detroit, MI, the 4th of nine children. He spent his childhood years in Detroit and Grosse Ile, MI.As a newly-discharged Navy veteran (WWII) he attended and graduated from Georgetown University with a degree in Foreign Service.In 1950 he joined the Society of St. Paul the Apostle and was ordained a Catholic priest in 1957. He joined the IBM Corporation in 1968 and married Valerie Foster in 1970.George's volunteer ministries included: teaching Spanish, tutoring, hospice volunteer, ESL tutor, the Sun City Prides, numerous church ministries, performing weddings, and crisis hotline volunteer. He was known for his gentleness, loving heart, great sense of humor, warm embracing hugs, generosity, sports ability, carrot cake, and joy in living.He is survived by his spouse, Valerie; sisters , Nancy (O'Brien) and June (Webb); 19 nieces and nephews; and 3 godchildren.A memorial service is from 3-5:00 P.M. on Monday, April 15, 2019 at the Best Funeral Home, 9380 W. Peoria Ave; Peoria, AZ. A Mass of the Resurrection will take place at 11 :00 A.M. on April 16, 2019 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 6180 W. Utopia Road, Glendale, AZ. Services will be held in New Jersey at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in George's name may be given to any of the following: Amnesty International; Peaceworks, Promoting Peace Through Understanding; Southern Poverty Law Center; The Society of St. Vincent de Paul; and Quixote Center. Funeral Home Best Funeral Services, Inc.

9380 West Peoria Avenue

Peoria , AZ 85345

(623) 486-1955 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in NewsZapAZ on Apr. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy World War II Return to today's Obituaries for NewsZapAZ Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close