Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Gerald Charles Piette, 84, entered his heavenly home on February 24, 2019, after a long battle with chronic illness. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace.

Gerald was born to the late Edward and Clara Piette, in Appleton, WI on August 27, 1934. He grew up in Appleton and went on to join the Navy. He served during the

He graduated from the Milwaukee School of Engineering with a degree in mechanical engineering and worked for the majority of his career at Teledyne Wisconsin Motors as the Chief Development Engineer. He was also an Associate Professor in the Mechanical Engineering Department at the Milwaukee School of Engineering for over 20 years. Gerald spent his retirement years residing in sunny Arizona.

Gerald married Shirley Ann Laupan of Brookfield, WI, on July 20, 1963 in Elm Grove, WI.

Gerald was kind and soft-spoken, and always had time to answer a question or solve a problem, no matter how small. He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, who celebrate the fact that he is at peace with his creator.

Gerald is survived by his wife, Shirley; his son, Dr. Randall (Amy) Piette; his beautiful grandchildren, Lauren and Alexander Piette; his sister, Dee Cherdron; his brother, Ronald (Lorna) Piette; and many nieces and nephews.

Private visitation will be held at Sunland Memorial Park and Mortuary in Sun City, AZ. Interment will be at Arlington Memorial Cemetery in Milwaukee, WI.





Gerald Charles Piette, 84, entered his heavenly home on February 24, 2019, after a long battle with chronic illness. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace.Gerald was born to the late Edward and Clara Piette, in Appleton, WI on August 27, 1934. He grew up in Appleton and went on to join the Navy. He served during the Korean Conflict He graduated from the Milwaukee School of Engineering with a degree in mechanical engineering and worked for the majority of his career at Teledyne Wisconsin Motors as the Chief Development Engineer. He was also an Associate Professor in the Mechanical Engineering Department at the Milwaukee School of Engineering for over 20 years. Gerald spent his retirement years residing in sunny Arizona.Gerald married Shirley Ann Laupan of Brookfield, WI, on July 20, 1963 in Elm Grove, WI.Gerald was kind and soft-spoken, and always had time to answer a question or solve a problem, no matter how small. He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, who celebrate the fact that he is at peace with his creator.Gerald is survived by his wife, Shirley; his son, Dr. Randall (Amy) Piette; his beautiful grandchildren, Lauren and Alexander Piette; his sister, Dee Cherdron; his brother, Ronald (Lorna) Piette; and many nieces and nephews.Private visitation will be held at Sunland Memorial Park and Mortuary in Sun City, AZ. Interment will be at Arlington Memorial Cemetery in Milwaukee, WI. Published in NewsZapAZ on Mar. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Sunland Memorial Park, Mortuary & Cremation Center

Send Flowers Related Memorial Sites Korean War Return to today's Obituaries for NewsZapAZ Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close