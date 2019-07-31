2-24-1931 to 7-16-2019
Jerry, 88, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2019. He was born to Philip and Evelyn Forman in Bronx, NY on February 24, 1931.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn, and his sister, Dorothy. He is survived by his son, Gregory; former daughter-in-law, Laura Cox; daughter, Tracey; and his partner for the past 22 years, Betty Muir.
Jerry served in the Air Force from 1951-1954 during the Korean War working in transportation maintenance.
He married Evelyn Chankalian on November 14, 1959 and they raised two children, Gregory and Tracey, in Dix Hills, NY.
While working in Florida in the early 1960's Jerry worked on a electronics project that eventually went into the Lunar Module (LEM) that was part of the Apollo Space missions. Jerry retired from Northrop Grumman in 1994 where he worked on various aerospace projects including the F-14, A-10 and guidance systems for missiles.
Jerry and Evelyn moved to Sun City West in 1995 where they enjoyed retired life playing golf, bridge and serving in the SCW Posse. Jerry met Betty Muir after the death of his wife Evelyn in 1997 and they continued to enjoy retired life golfing and traveling the world together.
A private internment ceremony will be held at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona at a later date. If so inclined, in lieu of flowers, a donation to the Arizona Fire & Medical or a may be made.
Published in NewsZapAZ on July 31, 2019