Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald E. "Jerry" Forman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

2-24-1931 to 7-16-2019

Jerry, 88, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2019. He was born to Philip and Evelyn Forman in Bronx, NY on February 24, 1931.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn, and his sister, Dorothy. He is survived by his son, Gregory; former daughter-in-law, Laura Cox; daughter, Tracey; and his partner for the past 22 years, Betty Muir.

Jerry served in the Air Force from 1951-1954 during the

He married Evelyn Chankalian on November 14, 1959 and they raised two children, Gregory and Tracey, in Dix Hills, NY.

While working in Florida in the early 1960's Jerry worked on a electronics project that eventually went into the Lunar Module (LEM) that was part of the Apollo Space missions. Jerry retired from Northrop Grumman in 1994 where he worked on various aerospace projects including the F-14, A-10 and guidance systems for missiles.

Jerry and Evelyn moved to Sun City West in 1995 where they enjoyed retired life playing golf, bridge and serving in the SCW Posse. Jerry met Betty Muir after the death of his wife Evelyn in 1997 and they continued to enjoy retired life golfing and traveling the world together.

A private internment ceremony will be held at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona at a later date. If so inclined, in lieu of flowers, a donation to the Arizona Fire & Medical or a may be made.





2-24-1931 to 7-16-2019Jerry, 88, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2019. He was born to Philip and Evelyn Forman in Bronx, NY on February 24, 1931.He was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn, and his sister, Dorothy. He is survived by his son, Gregory; former daughter-in-law, Laura Cox; daughter, Tracey; and his partner for the past 22 years, Betty Muir.Jerry served in the Air Force from 1951-1954 during the Korean War working in transportation maintenance.He married Evelyn Chankalian on November 14, 1959 and they raised two children, Gregory and Tracey, in Dix Hills, NY.While working in Florida in the early 1960's Jerry worked on a electronics project that eventually went into the Lunar Module (LEM) that was part of the Apollo Space missions. Jerry retired from Northrop Grumman in 1994 where he worked on various aerospace projects including the F-14, A-10 and guidance systems for missiles.Jerry and Evelyn moved to Sun City West in 1995 where they enjoyed retired life playing golf, bridge and serving in the SCW Posse. Jerry met Betty Muir after the death of his wife Evelyn in 1997 and they continued to enjoy retired life golfing and traveling the world together.A private internment ceremony will be held at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona at a later date. If so inclined, in lieu of flowers, a donation to the Arizona Fire & Medical or a may be made. Published in NewsZapAZ on July 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Air Force World War II Korean War Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapAZ Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations