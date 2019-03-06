Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harlan Wayne Klaahsen. View Sign

Harlan Wayne Klaahsen passed away after a long illness in Sun City, Arizona on Friday, February 22, 2019 at the age of 87. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.

Harlan was born June 16, 1931, in Lyon County Iowa to Fred and Grace (Krull) Klaahsen. While growing up on the farm he did a lot of hunting and fishing, usually by himself as he enjoyed communing with nature in that way. He also became a pretty good target shooter and was a staunch supporter of the NRA all his life. He worked in the automotive industry, first as a mechanic in George, Iowa and later in Sheldon, Iowa where he owned a service station for several years. After a brief stint as a

Harlan loved spending time with his family. He always had a workbench in the garage where he spent many hours tinkering around and fixing things. He was an avid collector of many things including model cars, trucks, trains, light houses, clowns, and Avon and John Deere paraphernalia. After retirement to Sun City he enjoyed being at home and watching the small creatures that would visit the backyard and eat from the feeders he had built. He loved listening to music, especially country and polka and instrumental.

Harlan is survived by his wife Dottie Klaahsen and daughters Kathy Burinskas of Oceanside, California and Wanda McFarland of Surprise, Arizona, daughter-in-law Julie Klaahsen of Primghar, Iowa and stepson Andy Mason and stepdaughter Kim Bryant. He is also survived by eighteen grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren. Harlan was preceded in death by his parents and by his son Donald Klaahsen and daughter Marlene Klaahsen.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held for Harlan at the home of Andy Mason. His ashes will be transported to George, Iowa for a graveside burial service and internment at the Evergreen Cemetery.





Harlan Wayne Klaahsen passed away after a long illness in Sun City, Arizona on Friday, February 22, 2019 at the age of 87. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.Harlan was born June 16, 1931, in Lyon County Iowa to Fred and Grace (Krull) Klaahsen. While growing up on the farm he did a lot of hunting and fishing, usually by himself as he enjoyed communing with nature in that way. He also became a pretty good target shooter and was a staunch supporter of the NRA all his life. He worked in the automotive industry, first as a mechanic in George, Iowa and later in Sheldon, Iowa where he owned a service station for several years. After a brief stint as a police officer , he was Manager of an automotive supply store for 20 years. During his years in Iowa, Harlan loved taking vacations in his motorhome and visited almost every state. In 1979, tired of the harsh winter weather, Harlan moved to Phoenix, Arizona where he worked the rest of his career in security and small appliance repair. He enjoyed square dancing, which is how he met his wife Dottie. They were married in 1993.Harlan loved spending time with his family. He always had a workbench in the garage where he spent many hours tinkering around and fixing things. He was an avid collector of many things including model cars, trucks, trains, light houses, clowns, and Avon and John Deere paraphernalia. After retirement to Sun City he enjoyed being at home and watching the small creatures that would visit the backyard and eat from the feeders he had built. He loved listening to music, especially country and polka and instrumental.Harlan is survived by his wife Dottie Klaahsen and daughters Kathy Burinskas of Oceanside, California and Wanda McFarland of Surprise, Arizona, daughter-in-law Julie Klaahsen of Primghar, Iowa and stepson Andy Mason and stepdaughter Kim Bryant. He is also survived by eighteen grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren. Harlan was preceded in death by his parents and by his son Donald Klaahsen and daughter Marlene Klaahsen.A Celebration of Life gathering will be held for Harlan at the home of Andy Mason. His ashes will be transported to George, Iowa for a graveside burial service and internment at the Evergreen Cemetery. Published in NewsZapAZ on Mar. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Police Officers Return to today's Obituaries for NewsZapAZ Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close