Harry C. Phillips, 100, died in Sun City, AZ on April 6, 2019 from Alzheimer's.
He is survived by his wife, Yvonne of 38 years; son, Allan of Bellingham, WA; grandchildren, Kristen (James) of Mt. Vernon, WA, Jeffery of Bellingham, WA; and five great-grandchildren.
Harry was employed for Pacific Northwest Bell for 36 years.
He loved sports of any kind, but basketball was his favorite. He played golf for many years. He will be missed by all.
Funeral mass will be held at 11:00 A.M., Monday, April 29, 2019 at St. Clement of Rome Catholic Church, 15800 N. Del Webb Blvd., Sun City, AZ. Interment to follow at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona.
