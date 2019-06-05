Herbert Allan Gershman

Obituary
Herbert (91), passed on March 23, 2019 after a short illness.
Herb, a military veteran, and his pre-deceased wife, Marilyn Gershman, lived in Grand Rapids and retired in Peoria, AZ.
Survived by his loving family daughters, Robin Klein (Dennis), and
Debby Kuntz (Gary); granddaughter, Jordana Klein, his family will always cherish the time with him, recall the wonderful husband, father, and grandfather he was to us, and knows he is both blessed and a blessing to us.
Published in NewsZapAZ on June 5, 2019
bullet World War II
