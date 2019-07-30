James died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Sun City West on July 22, 2019. He was born in Bicknell, IN, August 10, 1924.
Dr. Miller received his medical degree from Indiana University in 1947 and had a family medical practice in Greensburg, IN until 1996 when he and his wife Virginia (Jinks) moved to AZ. She died in 2003. He remarried a family friend, Betty Sanders, in 2005.
Survivors include his wife, 4 children and their spouses, 11 grandchildren and their spouses, and 19 great-grandchildren.
Dr. Miller served in the Army in World War II and in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict.
Private services held at Desert Garden United Church of Christ in Sun City West.
Donations would be appreciated at Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014 or to a .
Published in NewsZapAZ on July 30, 2019