James was born in Lafayette, Indiana on March 21, 1934 to Marion and Myra Riffle. The family had a general store in Otterbein, Indiana, a small farming community. Jim graduated as Valedictorian of his class at Otterbein High School and attended

He married Patricia Anderson on June 16, 1956 and then served in the US

In Sun City West he volunteered at the PORA Consumer Services, was an AARP tax aide, was chair of the Endowment Fund of the Johnson Library, and worked on book sales for the Friends of the Library. He was very involved with Desert Garden Church serving on the Diaconate for many years.

Jim was an avid reader and history buff and enjoyed bicycling and hiking. Pat and Jim attended 12 Elderhostels, attended classes at Rise, and completed over 30 Great Courses.

He is survived by his wife, Pat; children: Tim (Sarah), Karen Berardini (Vince), Jenny Rotella (Jerry), and Rick (Elaine); and 8 grandchildren: Maddie Fernandez, Mark Riffle, Jillian and Grace Berardini, Emily, Ali, and Dan Rotella and Zac Riffle. Jim is also survived by his brother, Robert, of Washington, IL and 6 nieces and nephews. His parents and sister, Lois Jean Oshier, preceded him in death as did his niece, Nancy Allen.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 29th at 2:00 P.M. at the Desert Garden United Church of Christ, 18818 128th Avenue, Sun City West. Preferred memorials are to the church.





