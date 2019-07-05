Jean passed away peacefully on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Sun Valley Lodge in Sun City, AZ. Jean was born on April 2, 1937 in Michigan City, IN.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband, David; her parents, Loyal and Mina Craft; and her brother-in-law, John Bayler (Trail Creek, IN). She is survived by her sister, Caral Bayler (Trail Creek, IN); her nephews, Mark Bayler and his wife, Anita (Indianapolis, IN), Douglas Bayler and his wife, Jill (Lewis Center, OH); five grandnieces; and a grand-nephew.
A memorial service in Jean's honor will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, July 6th at Horizons Community Church located at 14120 N. 79th Ave., Peoria, AZ.
In lieu of flowers the family has asked for donations to be made to Horizons Community Church.
Published in NewsZapAZ on July 5, 2019