Jean Richardson, 99, a resident of Sun City West for over 20 years, died on June 13th after a lengthy illness.
The widow of a World War II pilot and POW, she served as an executive secretary in both the private sector and federal government for 30 years. She was a 70-year member of P.E.O. and avid bridge player.
She is survived by her sister, Mary Kroc of Surprise; niece, Carole Holt of Sun City West; and nephew, Richard Kroc of Tucson.
Interment will be at the Camino del Sol Pavilion of Honor. Please join Jean's family in sharing memories, pictures, or videos on her tribute wall at www.caminodelsol.com
Published in NewsZapAZ on June 21, 2019