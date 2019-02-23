Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Joan M. Luehrs, 76, of Sun City, AZ and formerly of Hancock, MI died February 18, 2019 in Peoria, AZ.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Janine. She is survived by her husband, Dean and special friend, Linda Byers of Overland Park, KS.

Joan was born September 11, 1942 to Carl and Marie Moege in Wichita, KS. She graduated from Stafford, KS high school in 1960 and the University of Kansas with a BM in piano and a BME with a flute minor in 1965.

She had sabbatical years of study in flute with Alexander Murray at Michigan State and with Richard Angeletti in piano at the U. of Kansas. She taught elementary school music in KS until being married to Dean June 14, 1969. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Sun City, AZ, the Sun City Concert Band, the National Flute Association, and Sigma Alpha Iota music sorority. She played piano in church from age 8 and organ from age 15. She gave recitals regularly on piano and flute in KS, MI, and AZ. She was the music leader for many Christian women's retreats and revival meetings.

Joan and Dean were advisors to college and high school youth groups for many years in MI, and she also taught a Bible study group for women.

The memorial service is at First Baptist Church of Sun City, AZ on March 7th at 4:00 P.M.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to your local food bank or





Joan M. Luehrs, 76, of Sun City, AZ and formerly of Hancock, MI died February 18, 2019 in Peoria, AZ.She was preceded in death by her daughter, Janine. She is survived by her husband, Dean and special friend, Linda Byers of Overland Park, KS.Joan was born September 11, 1942 to Carl and Marie Moege in Wichita, KS. She graduated from Stafford, KS high school in 1960 and the University of Kansas with a BM in piano and a BME with a flute minor in 1965.She had sabbatical years of study in flute with Alexander Murray at Michigan State and with Richard Angeletti in piano at the U. of Kansas. She taught elementary school music in KS until being married to Dean June 14, 1969. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Sun City, AZ, the Sun City Concert Band, the National Flute Association, and Sigma Alpha Iota music sorority. She played piano in church from age 8 and organ from age 15. She gave recitals regularly on piano and flute in KS, MI, and AZ. She was the music leader for many Christian women's retreats and revival meetings.Joan and Dean were advisors to college and high school youth groups for many years in MI, and she also taught a Bible study group for women.The memorial service is at First Baptist Church of Sun City, AZ on March 7th at 4:00 P.M.In lieu of flowers, contributions to your local food bank or the Salvation Army are suggested. Condolences and words of comfort may be shared at www.menkefuneralhome.com Funeral Home Menke Funeral Home

12420 N 103rd Ave.

Sun City , AZ 85351

(623) 979-6451 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in NewsZapAZ on Feb. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Salvation Army Return to today's Obituaries for NewsZapAZ Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close