Joan M. Luehrs, 76, of Sun City, AZ and formerly of Hancock, MI died February 18, 2019 in Peoria, AZ.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Janine. She is survived by her husband, Dean and special friend, Linda Byers of Overland Park, KS.
Joan was born September 11, 1942 to Carl and Marie Moege in Wichita, KS. She graduated from Stafford, KS high school in 1960 and the University of Kansas with a BM in piano and a BME with a flute minor in 1965.
She had sabbatical years of study in flute with Alexander Murray at Michigan State and with Richard Angeletti in piano at the U. of Kansas. She taught elementary school music in KS until being married to Dean June 14, 1969. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Sun City, AZ, the Sun City Concert Band, the National Flute Association, and Sigma Alpha Iota music sorority. She played piano in church from age 8 and organ from age 15. She gave recitals regularly on piano and flute in KS, MI, and AZ. She was the music leader for many Christian women's retreats and revival meetings.
Joan and Dean were advisors to college and high school youth groups for many years in MI, and she also taught a Bible study group for women.
The memorial service is at First Baptist Church of Sun City, AZ on March 7th at 4:00 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to your local food bank or the Salvation Army are suggested. Condolences and words of comfort may be shared at www.menkefuneralhome.com
Published in NewsZapAZ on Feb. 23, 2019