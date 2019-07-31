Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John David Reeber. View Sign Service Information Lord of Life Lutheran Church 13724 W Meeker Blvd Sun City West, AZ 85375 Memorial service 11:00 AM Lord of Life Lutheran church Send Flowers Obituary

John passed away peacefully at home with family beside him, on July 15, 2019, of natural causes incident to age.

John was born in Detroit, MI, on April 12, 1931, to Helen and Raymond Reeber. He graduated from Dearborn High School in 1949, and the

He married Lore Dengler in 1955 and was blessed with 63 years of marriage. It was a true journey of love, exemplified by his 8 years of caregiving, as Lore slipped away with dementia. Lore passed away in February, and John was ready to be with his honey, passing away the day before their 64th wedding anniversary.

John and Lore were blessed with 2 children, Lisa and Paul, who survive them.

John spent his professional career as a financial consultant in the Detroit metro area. His gregarious and compassionate personality contributed greatly to his professional success.

They moved to Sun City West in 1995, and began the second act of their lives in the desert on the golf course. They enjoyed 24 cruises, Briarwood Country club, and their church. John was big personality, not easily forgotten. There were no strangers in John's world - only friends he had not met. He lived the life he had wanted, with the love of his life, his wife Lore.

A memorial service will be held on November 12, 2019, at Lord of Life Lutheran church, at 11:00 A.M., with a reception to follow immediately at Briarwood Country club. John loved a good party, and all are welcome to celebrate the life of this special man.

Any memorial donations can be made to University of Michigan education school, or Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Sun City West.





