Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John J. Prosniewski. View Sign

John passed away March 13, 2019 of pancreatic cancer. He was born on August 10, 1935 in Chicago, IL.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Beverly. Both were residents of Sun City for 22 years.

John is survived by his daughter Jackie Frisosky, grandsons Jake Frisosky and Alex Frisosky of Florida, son John Prosniewski Jr., grandson John (Ringo) and Jacob Prosniewski, of Texas, sisters Mary Ann Michaels, Chicago, IL and Gina Serio of West Des Moines, IA, many nephews and one niece.

John was an avid golfer and bowler. He lived life to the fullest and always enjoyed creating laughter around him. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

No memorial or service is planned.





John passed away March 13, 2019 of pancreatic cancer. He was born on August 10, 1935 in Chicago, IL.He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Beverly. Both were residents of Sun City for 22 years.John is survived by his daughter Jackie Frisosky, grandsons Jake Frisosky and Alex Frisosky of Florida, son John Prosniewski Jr., grandson John (Ringo) and Jacob Prosniewski, of Texas, sisters Mary Ann Michaels, Chicago, IL and Gina Serio of West Des Moines, IA, many nephews and one niece.John was an avid golfer and bowler. He lived life to the fullest and always enjoyed creating laughter around him. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.No memorial or service is planned. Published in NewsZapAZ on Mar. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for NewsZapAZ Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close