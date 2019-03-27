John passed away March 13, 2019 of pancreatic cancer. He was born on August 10, 1935 in Chicago, IL.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John J. Prosniewski.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Beverly. Both were residents of Sun City for 22 years.
John is survived by his daughter Jackie Frisosky, grandsons Jake Frisosky and Alex Frisosky of Florida, son John Prosniewski Jr., grandson John (Ringo) and Jacob Prosniewski, of Texas, sisters Mary Ann Michaels, Chicago, IL and Gina Serio of West Des Moines, IA, many nephews and one niece.
John was an avid golfer and bowler. He lived life to the fullest and always enjoyed creating laughter around him. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
No memorial or service is planned.
Published in NewsZapAZ on Mar. 27, 2019