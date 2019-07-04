John K. Stillman, on June 30, 2019, John Stillman,78, made his transition peacefully. Born in Fresno, CA he resided in Arizona since 2013.
John loved fishing, traveling, and later in his retired life, golfing. John was never shy about meeting new people and making instant friendships through his daily walks with his dog Amani.
John is survived by his wife, Marcia of 36 years; children: Valerie Stillman, Darla Lang, Richard Stillman, Chris Stillman and Michael Stillman; step-children, Jennifer Kassity and Chris Edwards; brothers, Tom, George and Stanley Stillman; 13 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.
A United States Coast Guard veteran, John will be laid to rest at 10:00 A.M., Friday, July 5, 2019 at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, in a private family ceremony.
Please visit www.menkefuneralhome.com to share memories and leave condolences.
There will be a public celebration of life at a later date.
Published in NewsZapAZ on July 4, 2019