John Keith Garrett passed peacefully at his home in Sun City West, AZ, on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at the age of 97. John was born in Claremont, MO to Hubert Garrett and Willa Nelson Garrett. He had one sister, Ena June Nadeau.

He dated his high school sweetheart, Belvidene Crain, for five years before marrying her in March 1943. She passed in February 2013, ten days shy of their 70th wedding anniversary.

John is survived by his five children: son Garth Garrett of Pasadena, CA and daughters Rebecca Garrett of Phoenix, AZ; Cara Desko of Kent, OH; Susan McDonagh of Columbus, OH; and Marta Lane of Kent, OH. He is also survived by one cousin, three nephews, five grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren and their families all living across the United States and in England. His grandchildren include Emyr-al Meyers, Bailey

As a youth living in Maryville, MO, he collected stamps, earned Eagle Scout, painted fences for his uncle's gas station, and played basketball and volleyball. He earned a BA in Education from Northwest Missouri State Teacher's College. John also earned a Master's degree in Counseling from

He served over 24 years in the U.S. Army in a career that spanned

John worked for 19 years as an administrator at Kent State University Main Campus and its Stark Branch in Canton, OH. He then worked for one summer at the Kent State Golf Course.

While in Kent, he attended Kent United Methodist Church and remained an active member after moving to Arizona. He was also involved in the Kent Garden Club. During his long life, he moved 52 times and, except for Mississippi, lived or visited every state in the union and multiple countries in Europe and Asia.

A lifelong golfer, John began playing at age 12 and scored his first hole-in-one at age 66. He had four more hole-in-ones after age 70, the last one coming at age 86 as part of back-to-back hole-in-ones at a golf course in Arizona. He continued playing one to three days a week until he was 94 years old.

John loved to watch sports - especially Arizona and Ohio teams, complete crossword puzzles, work with wood, travel, attend church, go to patriotic concerts, drive his golf cart, attend outdoor movies, read the newspaper and books, and keep up with family. Recently discovered at age 96, he was the oldest Antelopes fan at Grand Canyon University men's basketball games. He valued a band by the number of tubas present.

A small family gathering was held for John at Camino del Sol Funeral Home. A celebration of his life was held at his home in Sun City West, AZ on Sunday, February 10, 2019. Thank you to all who came to share their condolences and stories.

A special thanks to Hospice of the Valley, Shepherd of the Hills Methodist Church, Ann Castillo, and family and friends for your love, physical support, and kindness.

Respected for his integrity and diligence, he was generous in financially supporting a variety of causes, including his church and the U.S. Olympics, St. Mary's Food Bank, and the Mayo Clinic, but somehow could not bring himself to buy particular items if they were over a certain price. He maintained a wry sense of humor and gentlemanly decorum literally to the day he died.

A final gathering with family will occur later this year at Standing Rock Cemetery in Kent, OH. Donations in his name can be sent to Hospice of the Valley, West Clinical Office, 9435 W. Peoria Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85345.





13738 W Camino Del Sol

Sun City West , AZ 85375

