John, 81, of Sun City, AZ, died Saturday, July 27th, 2019, at home. John was born in Laconia, NH, and was a proud U.S. Marine.
He worked in the soft drink industry, and later drove and 18-wheeler for many years. He retired, and he and his wife moved to Sun City, AZ, in 2014, and enjoyed lawn bowling.
He is survived by the love of his life, Tammi; two sons, Steven (Mi-Hui), Todd; granddaughter, Nicole; and a sister, Eleanor. John was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Bob.
Per John's wishes, the body has been cremated and no services will be held.
Published in NewsZapAZ on Aug. 14, 2019