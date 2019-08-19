Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce (Riley) Heiserman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Devoted wife, mother and grandmother

Joyce, 86, a longtime Sun City, Arizona resident, passed away after a short illness on August 14, 2019 at Hospice of the Valley with her family by her side.

Joyce was born March 14, 1933 in Winfred, South Dakota to the late Herman and Marian (Miller) Riley. She graduated from Beadle High School in Madison, South Dakota in May of 1951 and began working as a medical assistant for a local doctor.

In August of 1956 Joyce married Kenneth Heiserman of Howard, South Dakota. She devoted her life to raising her four children and working alongside her husband in the grain elevator business.

At an early age Joyce professed her faith and devotion to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was a loving and caring person, devoted wife, mother and friend, always thinking of others first. "To know her love was to love her."

Joyce leave a family to cherish her loving memory: her husband, Kenneth, of 63 years, her children, Margie (Gary) Biancini of Sun City, Arizona, Rich (Stacy) Heiserman, of Yakima, Washington, Steve (Shay) Heiserman of Wittman, Arizona and George (Andrea) Heiserman of Surprise, Arizona; 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, four sisters (Marilyn Schanink, Ruth Jones, Esther Heitman, and Carrie Carr) and one brother, Charles (Donna) Riley, and host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 21st, at 10:00 A.M. at Menke Funeral & Cremation Center with a committal service at the National Cemetery at 12:30 P.M.



