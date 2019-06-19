Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judy Schwaber. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Heaven has a new soprano. Judy Schwaber passed to heaven on June 8, 2019. Judith Ann Decker was born in Batavia, NY on February 22, 1945, the daughter of Kenneth and

Eleanor Decker.

As a child she moved to West Haven, CT. in 1952. The family settled in Agawam, MA. Judy graduated from Agawam High School in 1962. She was employed as a secretary with Chrysler Credit Corp.

She met and married Thomas Schwaber on June 28, 1969. They settled in Westfield MA in 1970. There they raised their sons. Judy, after her children were older, took a position with the Westfield Public Schools as a secretary. From 1952 until 2009 Judy sand with the Agawam Congregational Church Junior and Senior choirs. She also sang with the Westfield State chorus and the Westfield Choral Association. Judy was the soloist at many weddings and funerals as well as performing "God Bless America" at Westfield's Patriots Day Ceremony.

Judy leaves her husband of nearly 50 years, Tom; her son, Mark (Ada) of Easthampton, MA and Kurt of Phoenix, AZ. She leaves her brother, Don of Sun City West and her sisters and brothers-in- law, Dennis and Alison Placzek of Sun City West, AZ; Beverly Decker of Westmore, VT, and Karl and Sue Schwaber of San Diego, CA.

Her boys were everything to her. She assisted them in many ways. She was dedicated to them in and out of the house. She was such a hard worker that she was recognized as the first recipient of the Ralph Sanville Memorial Award for her service to the Westfield Little League.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Bob.

Arrangement for her memorial services are incomplete.





