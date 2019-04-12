Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julia Nellie "Judy" (Kudlowicz) Skakoon. View Sign



John, Judy and their three children left Sudbury in 1951 and moved to Tecumseh, Ontario. The family's final move to sunny Arizona took place in 1954, where Judy resided ever since.

Judy was a homemaker and took an active role in ensuring the success of the various business ventures of her family over the years. Judy was a long time member of Dormition of the Mother of God Ukrainian Catholic Church.

Judy will be remembered for her strong will, independence and determination. We could always count on her honesty and of her speaking her mind. She enjoyed gambling at the casino, spending her winnings at the mall, having lunch at Church's Chicken and the occasional game of scrabble or bingo.

Judy was the stronghold of her family who was always generous, loving and kind. She was the happiest when she was in the company of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She leaves behind her two daughters: Angela Skakoon, Carol Clementz (David), and her son Allan Skakoon (Audre). Proud grandmother 'Baba" of John, Matt, Kira and Julie. Proud great-grandmother of Kevin, Danielle, John, Julia, Alexander, Harper, Mark and Zoe. Dear sister of Lily Kiekush and special Arizona Baba to Stefanko. A special aunt to many nieces and nephews in Canada and the United States. Julia was predeceased by her parents Peter and Jozefa (Burdjnz), husband John, sisters Mary and Frances, and brothers Frank, John and Joseph.

Resting at Menke Funeral Home, 12420 N. 103rd, Ave., Sun City, AZ, 85351. Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 13th from 9:00-10:00 A.M. followed by a chapel service at the funeral home. Interment at Sunland Memorial Park, 15826 N. Del Webb Blvd., Sun City, Arizona, 85351.

Donations to The Hospice of the Valley, the Heart and Stroke Foundation or a would be appreciated.

12420 N 103rd Ave.

Sun City , AZ 85351

