Service Information
Sunland Memorial Park, Mortuary & Cremation Center
North Del Webb Blvd
Sun City , AZ 85351
(623)-933-0161
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Prince of Peace Catholic Church
14818 West Deer Valley Dr.
Sun City West , AZ

Karen, age 79, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019 in Sun City West, AZ surrounded in love by her family.

She is survived by her husband, John Laviola; her brother, David Bornander; her four children: Annette, Mark, Christopher, and Stephanie; her five grandchildren; and her three great-grandchildren.

Karen was born March 7, 1940 to Anders Ernest Bornander and Margaret Elizabeth McNulty and grew up in Fife, WA across the highway from a neighbor who was to become her husband of nearly 60 years. John and Karen lived in three different countries and three different states throughout the span of their marriage. From a small town in Washington to the far reaches of the Middle East to her retirement in Arizona (and everywhere in between) Karen has always made life-long friends.

Karen was a full-time mom to her children, a world traveler, a proud voter, a Communications graduate from California State University, Fullerton, an acclaimed writer for the Orange County Register and the LA Times, a staunch environmental, welfare, and education advocate, and a passionate volunteer in every community she's lived in.

Her memory is cherished by her family and friends far and wide. And her spirit lives on in the many beautiful souls who are alive today because of this tremendous lady. The gratitude we owe her is immeasurable, the pain of her loss so deeply felt, and the love we carry for her will never cease.

Karen's memorial service will be held May 25th at 10:00 A.M. at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 14818 West Deer Valley Dr., Sun City West, AZ 85375. Reception and fellowship to follow right afterwards. A service will also be held in Fife, WA in the July/August timeframe - please reach out to Karen's family for more details. To leave messages of condolence to the family please visit





Published in NewsZapAZ on May 20, 2019

