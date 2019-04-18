Katherine, 89, of Sun City, AZ, passed away on April 9, 2019. She was born August 17, 1929 in Bowie, CO. She was the youngest of six siblings of William and Martha Bowie.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katherine Bowie Stokes.
Katherine graduated from the University of Colorado in 1951 and began her teaching career with the Gallup McKinley County School District as an elementary school teacher.
She married her husband, Donald E. Stokes, in 1952 who was also employed as an educator with the school district. They continued to work for the school district until their retirement in 1984. In the early years of retirement they traveled and were 'snow birds' to pursue one of their passions, which was golf. They officially made Sun City their home in 1995.
Katherine was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Donald, in 2008 and all her older siblings. She is survived by her four children: Danny (Ida), Thomas (Leah), Susan, Donald B. (Maria); numerous grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
Per her request, no funeral services will be held. Her ashes will be spread in a private ceremony later this summer near her birthplace in Colorado.
To leave condolence messages for the family please visit www.sunlandmemorial.com.
Sunland Memorial Park, Mortuary & Cremation Center
North Del Webb Blvd
Sun City, AZ 85351
(623) 933-0161
Published in NewsZapAZ on Apr. 18, 2019