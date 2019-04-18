Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katherine Bowie Stokes. View Sign

Katherine, 89, of Sun City, AZ, passed away on April 9, 2019. She was born August 17, 1929 in Bowie, CO. She was the youngest of six siblings of William and Martha Bowie.

Katherine graduated from the University of Colorado in 1951 and began her teaching career with the Gallup McKinley County School District as an elementary school teacher.

She married her husband, Donald E. Stokes, in 1952 who was also employed as an educator with the school district. They continued to work for the school district until their retirement in 1984. In the early years of retirement they traveled and were 'snow birds' to pursue one of their passions, which was golf. They officially made Sun City their home in 1995.

Katherine was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Donald, in 2008 and all her older siblings. She is survived by her four children: Danny (Ida), Thomas (Leah), Susan, Donald B. (Maria); numerous grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

Per her request, no funeral services will be held. Her ashes will be spread in a private ceremony later this summer near her birthplace in Colorado.

To leave condolence messages for the family please visit





Katherine, 89, of Sun City, AZ, passed away on April 9, 2019. She was born August 17, 1929 in Bowie, CO. She was the youngest of six siblings of William and Martha Bowie.Katherine graduated from the University of Colorado in 1951 and began her teaching career with the Gallup McKinley County School District as an elementary school teacher.She married her husband, Donald E. Stokes, in 1952 who was also employed as an educator with the school district. They continued to work for the school district until their retirement in 1984. In the early years of retirement they traveled and were 'snow birds' to pursue one of their passions, which was golf. They officially made Sun City their home in 1995.Katherine was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Donald, in 2008 and all her older siblings. She is survived by her four children: Danny (Ida), Thomas (Leah), Susan, Donald B. (Maria); numerous grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.Per her request, no funeral services will be held. Her ashes will be spread in a private ceremony later this summer near her birthplace in Colorado.To leave condolence messages for the family please visit www.sunlandmemorial.com Funeral Home Sunland Memorial Park, Mortuary & Cremation Center

North Del Webb Blvd

Sun City , AZ 85351

(623) 933-0161 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in NewsZapAZ on Apr. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for NewsZapAZ Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close