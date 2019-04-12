Katie F. Eller

Katie F. Eller, passed away on April 8, 2019, she was 93 years old.
She moved to Sun City, AZ from Illinois, where she was an Administrative Secretary.
Services will be at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Sunland Mortuary Lakeside Chapel, 15826 Del Webb Blvd., Sun City, AZ 85351.
Funeral Home
Sunland Memorial Park, Mortuary & Cremation Center
North Del Webb Blvd
Sun City, AZ 85351
(623) 933-0161
Funeral Home Details
Published in NewsZapAZ on Apr. 12, 2019
