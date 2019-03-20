Kenneth C. Todd, passed away on February 21, 2019 at the age of 91.
He was born on February 23, 1927, he died 2 days prior to his 92nd birthday.
Ken was born in Wiley, CO, and then at the age of two his parents moved to Stockton, MO. His mother was Gladys McCall Todd and father was Ira Todd.
He graduated from the Stockton high School and graduated from the University of Kansas City with a pharmacy
degree. He worked for years in retail pharmacy and then worked for twenty years at Kino Hospital in Tucson, AZ. Ken was a veteran and served honorably in the Army in the Korean War. When he retired he traveled the world.
He is survived by his long time partner, one brother and an aunt.
There will be no services.
Published in NewsZapAZ on Mar. 20, 2019