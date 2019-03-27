Leonard "Lenny" DeMarco, of New Rochelle, NY passed away on March 12, 2019, at the age of 96. Lenny was born in Oxford, CT of Carmella and Louis Scinto in 1922.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leonard "Lenny" DeMarco.
He was a decorated US Marine from 1942 to 1946 and saw action in the Pacific, where he was wounded and received the Purple Heart. After the war, he married Vendela Newberg and lived in New Rochelle, along with their daughter, Karen.
Lenny was well known to the residents of New Rochelle and of Westchester County, and ran a successful home appliance retail chain, DeMarco's Appliances, with his two brothers, Frank and Rocco DeMarco.
His many civic activities and long time membership and Presidency of the New Rochelle Lions Club, made Lenny the unofficial "Mayor of New Rochelle" for many years.
Lenny was well known for his sense of humor, his deadly gin rummy games, and his love of golf. As his fellow members of the St. Andrews Golf Club in Hastings-on-Hudson, can attest, you couldn't get him off the course.
After retiring from his second business, Professional Mailing Services, Lenny moved to Phoenix, AZ, where he lived until his passing, a passionate card player and golfer until his last days.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the or the anti-smoking association of your choice.
Published in NewsZapAZ on Mar. 27, 2019