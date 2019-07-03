Loren V. Peterson, 88, died June 16, 2019 in Sun City, AZ.
He is survived by his wife, Lee Peterson, two daughters, four granddaughters, and great-granddaughter.
Loren was born in Minnesota and joined the Navy in 1950. He was a Korean War Veteran and member of the American Legion.
Retiring in Sun City, he was a member of the Sun City Computer Club, the men's golf league of Lakes East Golf Course and the West Valley Amateur Radio Club.
Memorials may be sent to: American Legion Post 56, PO Box 1056, Albert Lea, MN 56007-1056
Published in NewsZapAZ on July 3, 2019