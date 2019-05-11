Guest Book View Sign Service Information Camino Del Sol Funeral Chapel & Cremation Center 13738 W Camino Del Sol Sun City West , AZ 85375 (623)-584-6299 Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Prince of Peace Catholic Church Sun City West , AZ View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lorraine passed away on May 4th, 2019 in Sun City West, AZ, after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease.

She is survived by her loving husband, Richard of 63 years and her loving sons, Joseph, Kevin, Kenneth and Timothy. Also survived by her sister Florence Rodighiero of Oglesby, IL.

Lorraine was born June 24th, 1934 in LaSalle, IL. to Thomas and Mary Adamski. She has 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Lorraine's life was devoted to her husband and children. She faithfully followed her husband in full support of his occupation, which required frequent transfers and relocation throughout Illinois, Minnesota, New York and Michigan. Lorraine skillfully managed the moves to minimize the impact on her family. Lorraine and her husband retired in 1995 to Sun City West, AZ.

Lorraine was an accomplished bridge player, avid bowler and loved to travel.

Funeral mass on Friday, May 17th at 10:00 A.M. at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Sun City West, AZ, followed by a reception at Grand View Terrace from noon to 2:00 P.M.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to 340 E. Palm Lane #230, Phoenix, Arizona 85004. Phone number, 602-528-0545.

Thank you to all nurses and caregivers at Sun Health Grandview Terrace Memory Care and Skilled Nursing Center for their dedicated care of Lorraine over the past 17 months. Please join Lorraine's family in sharing memories, pictures or videos on her tribute wall at





