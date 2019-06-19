Guest Book View Sign Service Information Dieterle Memorial Home 1120 South Broadway Road Montgomery , IL 60538 (630)-897-1196 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Dieterle Memorial Home 1120 South Broadway Road Montgomery , IL 60538 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lorraine, 76, of Batavia, IL passed away June 8, 2019 in her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born March 14, 1943 in Gary, Indiana, the daughter of James and Virginia (Sjogren) Spalding. She graduated Bishop Noll High School in Hammond, IN and attended Rosary College in River Forest, IL. She married Terry O'Brien on January 11, 1964.

Lorraine held several office management positions but was most known for her role at Holy Cross Church in Batavia overseeing the construction of the new church west of town.

Later in life, Lorraine found her true passion when she earned her massage therapy license and opened her own business "The Healing Touch." She provided therapeutic massage to those in need and healed many patients with her special touch.

Lorraine and Terry retired to AZ for 11 years returning to Batavia in 2015 to be closer to family. Lorraine often told many that she was most proud of her family. Her favorite quote was:

"Our family is a circle of strength and love. With every birth and every union, the circle grows. Every joy shared adds more love. Every crisis faced together makes the circle stronger."

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Terry; 3 children, Mary Beth (Steve) Bunge, Tim (Robyn) O'Brien and Julie (Keith) Phillips; 6 grandchildren: Kristen and Jordan Bunge, Eric and Alex O'Brien and Brandon and Katelyn Phillips; 1 brother, James (Carole) Spalding; 1 sister, Mary Kay O'Malley; several nieces; and nephews. Let's not forget her beloved Cavaliers, Tess and Bunny. Lorraine is preceded in death her parents.

Family will be receiving guests on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 Noon at Dieterle Memorial Home 1120 S. Broadway Montgomery, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 (800-822-6344).

