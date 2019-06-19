Lucille Marie Funk, 93, of Hammond, MN, died peacefully May 14, 2019, at her Lifestream Home in Glendale, AZ and was received into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Lucille Marie Funk was born Sept. 2, 1925. She married Harry Siefert, and the couple had 5 children. In 1981, she married Gordon Gudmundson and they enjoyed their retirement years in Sun City.
She is survived by her husband, Gordon of Glendale, AZ; her 5 children: Bruce, Robert, Ron and Jeffrey Siefert and Susan Sommers; 4 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; sisters, Gloria Adell of Florida, Donna Betcher of Sun City; many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service was held May 17th at Advantage Funeral Home.
The family would like to extend a big thank you to all the wonderful staff and caregivers at Hospice Promise and Lifestream at Thunderbird.
Memorials may be sent to Susan Sommers, 921 69th Ave. SE, Rochester, MN 55904.
Published in NewsZapAZ on June 19, 2019