Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucy A. Killeen. View Sign

Lucy A. Killeen, October 27, 1937-April 04, 2019

Lucy was born in Elmira, NY and had been a resident of Phoenix, AZ, for the past 50 years.

Lucy's career was in computer programming with General Electric, where she met and then married Melvin C. Killeen in 1973. They eventually moved to Sun City, AZ, where she retired from Honeywell and enjoyed the senior lifestyle and nearby golf courses.

Her husband passed in 2005, however Lucy was able to enjoy the company of living with her sister Kathy for her remaining years. Lucy enjoyed a full life of golfing, crochet and needlepoint, and enjoyed books and reading. She was a train and miniature enthusiast, a lover of cats, a performing member of a senior dance troupe, and also volunteered her time and talent by transcribing Braille for the blind for many years.

Lucy is survived by her sister, Kathy Shawl of Sun City, AZ and brothers, Webb and Wally Comfort of New York State.

Lucy was a very kind and generous soul. She will be deeply missed by all that knew her.

Private services will be held for friends and family. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please donate in Lucy's memory to Friends of the Sun City Library, 16828 N. 99th Ave., Sun City, AZ 85351 or to the Animal Defense League of Arizona TNR Program, PO Box 33093, Phoenix, AZ, 85067.





Lucy A. Killeen, October 27, 1937-April 04, 2019Lucy was born in Elmira, NY and had been a resident of Phoenix, AZ, for the past 50 years.Lucy's career was in computer programming with General Electric, where she met and then married Melvin C. Killeen in 1973. They eventually moved to Sun City, AZ, where she retired from Honeywell and enjoyed the senior lifestyle and nearby golf courses.Her husband passed in 2005, however Lucy was able to enjoy the company of living with her sister Kathy for her remaining years. Lucy enjoyed a full life of golfing, crochet and needlepoint, and enjoyed books and reading. She was a train and miniature enthusiast, a lover of cats, a performing member of a senior dance troupe, and also volunteered her time and talent by transcribing Braille for the blind for many years.Lucy is survived by her sister, Kathy Shawl of Sun City, AZ and brothers, Webb and Wally Comfort of New York State.Lucy was a very kind and generous soul. She will be deeply missed by all that knew her.Private services will be held for friends and family. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please donate in Lucy's memory to Friends of the Sun City Library, 16828 N. 99th Ave., Sun City, AZ 85351 or to the Animal Defense League of Arizona TNR Program, PO Box 33093, Phoenix, AZ, 85067. Published in NewsZapAZ on Apr. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for NewsZapAZ Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close