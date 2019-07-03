Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mah Lain Rose, better known to her friends as Lainie, passed away at the age of 66 on June 16, 2019 at home in Sun City West.

Lainie was born in Taipei, Taiwan on November 7, 1952 to father Dr. Hee Tiat Choo and mother Siock Wang Teo. At about 4 years old, along with her older sister Christianne, Lainie's family relocated to Singapore, where her younger brother Wilson, and youngest sister Pauline, were born.

After attending Marymount Convent School, Lainie completed higher education at Singapore's London Chamber of Commerce and Industry Secretarial College. Her career began in 1970 as a Secretary for United Engineers, followed by a position at Singapore Oilseal. As Lainie's experience grew, she returned to work for United Engineers in 1977, as Administrative Executive for their new division, Warman-Tradetec. There she met her future husband, American Terry Rose, who at the time was based in Australia as the regional engineer for Culligan Commercial & Industrial water treatment, making frequent visits to Lainie's company in Singapore. With sales growing, the business collaboration expanded to include projects such as the new sea lion pool at the Singapore Zoo, and Lainie & Terry's romance flourished.

In 1979, Lainie immigrated to the United States, following Terry back to his home state of Illinois, where they married on February 27 at the Village Church of Northbrook. The newlyweds settled in their first home in Buffalo Grove, with Terry continuing his work at Culligan International and Lainie working as Sales Secretary for Metropolitan Wire. Two years later, Lainie put her career on hold for nearly a decade to raise her son, Stephen, and daughter Michelle. In 1990, she returned to the workforce as Library Aide at her children's elementary school in Lake Zurich, near the family's second house, allowing her to be home at the same time as the kids. The family later moved to Hawthorn Woods, and after seven years with the school, Lainie became a personal banker at LaSalle Bank, where she remained until retirement in 2004.

Beginning a new life in Sun City West, Lainie and Terry golfed almost every day, forming many wonderful friendships along the way. Lainie joined the women's golf leagues at Pebblebrook, then Deer Valley, and eventually Grandview. A skilled player, she scored four holes-in-one, and participated in various tournaments both inside and outside of SCW. Bowling and trivia were the other favorite activities Lainie enjoyed with friends in the community.

In 2009, after thirty years of calling America home, Lainie decided to become a naturalized US citizen and beamed with pride upon achieving her goal.

In October of 2017, Lainie was diagnosed with cancer. During the 20-month battle with the disease, she stayed strong, maintained her sharp wit, and kept up activities with friends as much as possible, her spirits boosted by frequent visits with her siblings from Singapore. Surrounded by her loving husband and adult children, Lainie died peacefully in her sleep.

While no services will be held in Sun City West, Terry, Stephen and Michelle will be taking Lainie's ashes to Singapore, where a service will be held with relatives. There, Lainie's remains will join those of her mother and other family members, at the Garden of Remembrance Christian Columbarium.





