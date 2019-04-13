Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Isabelle LaRue. View Sign

Margaret, 85, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to many, and a dear friend to all, passed away on April 6, 2019 at Grandview Terrace. Margaret was born in St. Johns, New Brunswick, Canada, on August 12, 1933, to Albert Murton and Margaret Paul Murton.

She was a member of the First Nations Millbrook Micmac Tribal Community in Nova Scotia.

On August 4, 1954, she married Neal LaRue, and together they had 5 children: Diane, Neal Jr., Joseph, James and Marc. With 17 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren, Margaret wanted them all to know that she loved them all very much.

She was thankful for the life she lived and treasured her many friends in the Sun Cities, including all her fellow volunteers at the Boswell Gift Shops. Margaret was grateful for the life sustaining care and support she received at Banner Boswell, Banner Del Webb and Grandview Terrace.

Please join Margaret's family in sharing memories, pictures or videos on her tribute wall at





Margaret, 85, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to many, and a dear friend to all, passed away on April 6, 2019 at Grandview Terrace. Margaret was born in St. Johns, New Brunswick, Canada, on August 12, 1933, to Albert Murton and Margaret Paul Murton.She was a member of the First Nations Millbrook Micmac Tribal Community in Nova Scotia.On August 4, 1954, she married Neal LaRue, and together they had 5 children: Diane, Neal Jr., Joseph, James and Marc. With 17 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren, Margaret wanted them all to know that she loved them all very much.She was thankful for the life she lived and treasured her many friends in the Sun Cities, including all her fellow volunteers at the Boswell Gift Shops. Margaret was grateful for the life sustaining care and support she received at Banner Boswell, Banner Del Webb and Grandview Terrace.Please join Margaret's family in sharing memories, pictures or videos on her tribute wall at www.caminodelsol.com Published in NewsZapAZ on Apr. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for NewsZapAZ Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close