Maria Katherine Garvin

Service Information
Menke Funeral Home
12420 N 103rd Ave.
Sun City, AZ
85351
(623)-979-6451
Obituary
Maria Katherine Garvin, 94, of Sun City, AZ, passed away June 6, 2019. Maria was born in Philadelphia, PA.
Maria was a homemaker and moved to Sun City from Vermont in 2002.
She is survived by her husband, James F. Garvin and her sons, Jim and Tim Garvin.
A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 A.M., Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at St. Joachim & St. Anne Catholic Church, 11625 N. 111th Ave., Sun City, Arizona. Interment to follow at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona.
www.menkefuneralhome.com
Published in NewsZapAZ on June 17, 2019
