Maria Katherine Garvin, 94, of Sun City, AZ, passed away June 6, 2019. Maria was born in Philadelphia, PA.
Maria was a homemaker and moved to Sun City from Vermont in 2002.
She is survived by her husband, James F. Garvin and her sons, Jim and Tim Garvin.
A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 A.M., Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at St. Joachim & St. Anne Catholic Church, 11625 N. 111th Ave., Sun City, Arizona. Interment to follow at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona.
Condolences may be shared at www.menkefuneralhome.com
Published in NewsZapAZ on June 17, 2019