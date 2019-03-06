Dr. Marlet Ebert Smith, D.D.S., a husband for 73 years and a father of five, passed away at his home in Sun City West, Arizona on February 19, 2019. As he said about his 96 years, he enjoyed a "Good Life".
He was born in Long Beach, CA in 1922, was an Army veteran during World War II and while serving in the ASTP met his wife at the University of New Hampshire. He married Gladys Isabel McCrone of Dover, NH on August 20, 1945 while in dental school at USC and while she was on a Fellowship teaching at UCLA. They honeymooned in Yosemite National Park. He earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree in 1947.
He served in the Army Reserves at Fort Lewis, Washington for 18 months in 1953-54. Returning to California, he practiced dentistry in Fullerton, CA and resided in Whittier, CA retiring in 1978.
He moved to Sun City West, AZ in 1983 where he enjoyed residing these past 36 years. He had been active in the R.V. and Organ Clubs.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, Anthony Paul Smith and Lydia Frances Ebert; half-brother, Werlen P. Smith; and grandson, Aaron J. Boyd. He is survived by his wife, Gladys their five children: Ewayne A. Smith, Selwyn A. Smith, Marlet K. Smith (wife Anita), Stephanie L. Ruggerone (husband Gary) and Sylvia L. Boyd (husband James); and descendants include 5 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Private family memorial gatherings will occur at a future time.
Published in NewsZapAZ on Mar. 6, 2019