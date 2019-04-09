Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Mary passed away on April 4, 2019 of Peoria, AZ, formally a resident of Sun City West for over twenty years where she resided with her husband Larry Grant who passed away in 2000. They were members of Briarwood Country Club where they golfed and spent time with many friends.

Betty was originally from Ontario, Canada and was the only child of John and Helen Piper. She moved to the United States in 1962 with her husband Larry.

Betty is survived by her loving daughters, Kathryn and her husband Tony Hill and their two children Brittany (fiancé-Ben and their daughter Marleah Libby) and Jordan. Laurie and her two children, Jessie and Nicholas.

Memorial Services celebrating her life are scheduled for Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. at the Shepherd of the Hills United Methodist Church, 13658 W. Meeker Blvd., Sun City West, AZ 85375-3730.





Mary passed away on April 4, 2019 of Peoria, AZ, formally a resident of Sun City West for over twenty years where she resided with her husband Larry Grant who passed away in 2000. They were members of Briarwood Country Club where they golfed and spent time with many friends.Betty was originally from Ontario, Canada and was the only child of John and Helen Piper. She moved to the United States in 1962 with her husband Larry.Betty is survived by her loving daughters, Kathryn and her husband Tony Hill and their two children Brittany (fiancé-Ben and their daughter Marleah Libby) and Jordan. Laurie and her two children, Jessie and Nicholas.Memorial Services celebrating her life are scheduled for Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. at the Shepherd of the Hills United Methodist Church, 13658 W. Meeker Blvd., Sun City West, AZ 85375-3730. Funeral Home Abel Funeral Services

1627 N. 51st Ave

Phoenix , AZ 85035

(602) 442-7747 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in NewsZapAZ on Apr. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for NewsZapAZ Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close