Mary passed away on April 4, 2019 of Peoria, AZ, formally a resident of Sun City West for over twenty years where she resided with her husband Larry Grant who passed away in 2000. They were members of Briarwood Country Club where they golfed and spent time with many friends.
Betty was originally from Ontario, Canada and was the only child of John and Helen Piper. She moved to the United States in 1962 with her husband Larry.
Betty is survived by her loving daughters, Kathryn and her husband Tony Hill and their two children Brittany (fiancé-Ben and their daughter Marleah Libby) and Jordan. Laurie and her two children, Jessie and Nicholas.
Memorial Services celebrating her life are scheduled for Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. at the Shepherd of the Hills United Methodist Church, 13658 W. Meeker Blvd., Sun City West, AZ 85375-3730.
Published in NewsZapAZ on Apr. 9, 2019