Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Isabel Williams. View Sign

Mary of Sun City West, passed away very peacefully at her home on March 24, 2019. She was born in 1928 in Montreal, Quebec to Sadie and Archibald Gillies.

Mary was predeceased with the loss of her son, Paul; both parents; and three brothers: Allen, Colin and Ian Gillies. She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Don; her sisters, Helen Jarvis and Dorothy Johnson; and her three sister-in-laws, Lillian, Betty and Beverly Gillies.

She was educated and employed in Montreal until moving to the United States in 1969 due to her husband's business transfer. They resided in Georgia, Texas and New Jersey due to subsequent transfers before finally retiring to Arizona in 1987. They became dual citizens in 1993 when they were sworn in as United States of America citizens.

Living in Sun City West, Mary took full advantage and enjoyment in the many facilities available, like learning Spanish and playing bridge at the Beardsley location, playing golf with the Echo Mesa Ladies Club, bowling with the Ladies Morning Stars and briefly, the Las Vegas Couples League.

In appreciation of the lovely new lifestyle, Mary did her share of volunteering, she spent nine years, once a week in Del Webb's Outpatient Surgery Department. Also, she joined the Local Chapters of the Valley's Big Brother Big Sisters organization and the Ladies P.E.O. These activities kept her very busy and gave her much pleasures.

Mary bravely battled her failing health difficulties over the past four years and always maintained a positive outlook and ready smile for everyone. She was a very special lady and will be in our hearts forever.

The farewell to Mary was private, with the assistance of Chaplain Ted Gurban of New Beginnings Hospice.





Mary of Sun City West, passed away very peacefully at her home on March 24, 2019. She was born in 1928 in Montreal, Quebec to Sadie and Archibald Gillies.Mary was predeceased with the loss of her son, Paul; both parents; and three brothers: Allen, Colin and Ian Gillies. She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Don; her sisters, Helen Jarvis and Dorothy Johnson; and her three sister-in-laws, Lillian, Betty and Beverly Gillies.She was educated and employed in Montreal until moving to the United States in 1969 due to her husband's business transfer. They resided in Georgia, Texas and New Jersey due to subsequent transfers before finally retiring to Arizona in 1987. They became dual citizens in 1993 when they were sworn in as United States of America citizens.Living in Sun City West, Mary took full advantage and enjoyment in the many facilities available, like learning Spanish and playing bridge at the Beardsley location, playing golf with the Echo Mesa Ladies Club, bowling with the Ladies Morning Stars and briefly, the Las Vegas Couples League.In appreciation of the lovely new lifestyle, Mary did her share of volunteering, she spent nine years, once a week in Del Webb's Outpatient Surgery Department. Also, she joined the Local Chapters of the Valley's Big Brother Big Sisters organization and the Ladies P.E.O. These activities kept her very busy and gave her much pleasures.Mary bravely battled her failing health difficulties over the past four years and always maintained a positive outlook and ready smile for everyone. She was a very special lady and will be in our hearts forever.The farewell to Mary was private, with the assistance of Chaplain Ted Gurban of New Beginnings Hospice. Published in NewsZapAZ on Apr. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for NewsZapAZ Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close